“We need help” – Manchester United players issue SOS call to the board



A core of senior Manchester United players has appealed to the board to make signings urgently.

Shocking news has emerged that certain players have sent an SOS call to club chiefs to line up more additions to help them address their disastrous form.

Erik ten Hag has had a nightmare start to life in England, losing his first two opening games. His team has conceded six while only scoring one in the process.

Highly rated journalist David McDonnell reports, “Manchester United’s players have sent an SOS to the club’s hierarchy to make the signings they need to recover from their disastrous start to the season.”

McDonnell reports that players including club captain Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have made a plea to the club for additional signings.

“A core of senior players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes, have told the club hierarchy they need help in the form of new signings before the window closes on September 1.

The Mirror describes the players as knowing their culpability in the Red Devils’ poor start to the season and have pointed an accusing finger at the club for a lack of ambition – ironic in every sense of the matter.

“United’s players, despite being culpable themselves with their abject displays on the pitch, feel the club have shown a lack of ambition by failing to address the glaring holes within the current squad.”

“United’s players have a positive relationship with their new boss, and feel he has been handicapped by the club’s failure to deliver the signings he needs to compete for the top four.”

United’s players are also said to heap the blame on the hierarchy for what they deem as them being hindered in their top 4 aspirations.

“United’s senior players feel the lack of decisive action by the club in the transfer market this summer has left them with little hope of competing for the top four, with another season of mediocrity and under-achievement ahead.”

Talksport have seemingly reiterated McDonnell’s report, stating that a group of disgruntled players led by Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammate Fernandes have appealed to the board to back the manager.

“Disgruntled Manchester United players including Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes have appealed to the board to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.”

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Disgruntled #MUFC players including Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes have appealed to the board to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/zVXAiCL1gP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2022

Supporters will hope that the hierarchy will listen to the players as they have shown an innate inability to disregard fans’ opinions.

