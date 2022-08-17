Christian Pulisic: Manchester United want Chelsea winger on loan



Manchester United reportedly want Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan.

According to Andy Mitten (The Athletic), the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The 23 year old is eager to attain playing time ahead of the Qatar World Cup this winter.

Pulisic has not been a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and is growing increasingly frustrated with his role.

The report states:

“The winger, who is the most expensive North American footballer of all time, is a vital player for the USMNT and will lead his country in Qatar, but has struggled for regular first-team minutes at Stamford Bridge. ”

“He came off the bench in Chelsea’s opening two Premier League games.”

“Chelsea know the player is frustrated and are willing to listen to loan offers. The Athletic understands that the player would prefer Manchester United.”

United face competition from Newcastle United, who view Pulisic as the ideal option for their attack.

Under Erik ten Hag Pulisic’s game could flourish. He is a versatile player and can operate in anywhere across the front line.

The 23 year old will be desperate to prove himself at United and could be just the signing United need at this moment.

If he does perform well, United could well end up buying him next season.

The deal would be beneficial to both parties.