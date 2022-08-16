Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message on Instagram



Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has posted a cryptic message on his official Instagram account, seemingly in response to the numerous reports regarding his misconduct that have come out in recent days.

The Portuguese captain, in his mysterious comments, blasted the media for what he alluded to as lies told about him.

He also claims that he will do an interview in the coming weeks in which the truth will be revealed.

In the dramatic post, United’s no.7 says that out of 100 posts written about him, only 5 are accurate. He also claims to have a record of this in a personal notebook.

The cryptic Instagram message reads, “They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks.”

“The media is telling lies.”

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right.”

“Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

The United forward has been widely linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Weeks ago, the 37-year-old reportedly informed club chiefs of his intention to engineer a move away, instructing them to accept any suitable offer that would arrive for him.

However, Ronaldo and his facilitators have found a move to a top European club hard to come by, with high-ranking officials of some rival clubs coming out to publicly reject the player’s advances.

Yesterday, The Athletic reported that while Erik ten Hag was initially reluctant to let the five-time Ballon D’or winner leave his side, he is now more open to Ronaldo leaving. In the Athletic report, Ronaldo is labelled a ‘walking bad mood.’

Several other reports have since emerged, accusing the Portugal international of keeping to himself, complaining against the manager’s high-pressing system, and generally affecting the morale of the whole squad.

According to Jason Burt, “There is dismay at how Ronaldo has behaved since he returned to the squad having been granted time off for personal reasons which absented him from United’s pre-season tour.”

Simon Stone also reported, “Cristiano is said to be a negative presence at the club, hardly communicates with his team-mates in the canteen, and has made no secret of his desire to move away.”

It now looks like Ronaldo has grown tired of the negative attention surrounding him and is now ready to set the record straight if his Instagram post is anything to go by.

