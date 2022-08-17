Gary Neville launches a passionate attack on the Glazer family.

Gary Neville launched a passionate attack on the Glazer family after Manchester United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford, on Saturday.

As reported in The MEN, Neville laid the reason for United’s decade’s worth of decline firmly at the Glazer’s door and now believes the club find themselves in a desperate situation, as they try to arrest the slide.

“These owners, since Sir Alex Ferguson left, have proven that they cannot manage a forward-thinking football club. It has been overtaken in every single department and it is painful and woeful.”

Neville stated a plethora of bad decisions from the top as the main contributor to the club’s downswing in fortunes and feels you can no longer blame the players.

“We can look at the players all you like, but there are that many big things that need to be put right first. You have got a football club where they haven’t got a clue. They have bankers in charge of the football club, not making football decisions. They have not appointed a sporting director.”

Neville then called for immediate action, challenging Joel Glazer to speak out on his plans for the football club moving forward.

“Joel Glazer’s got to get on a plane tomorrow, get over to Manchester and he has got to start and divert the issues away from the club, and tell everyone what the hell his plan is for the football club. What is he doing?”

The former United captain went on to say that he feels failure on the pitch and the lack of direction of it, is putting off players from wanting to join the club.

“Nobody wants to take the money. They can’t spend the money and that is a big problem. As I said at half-time if you are a player watching that performance in the first half, what are you thinking about coming to this club?”

The fractious relationship between fans and owners at United has been well publicised and it feels as though change at the top is now the only thing that can change the club’s fortunes.

However, any takeover isn’t going to happen before the end of the transfer window, which slams shut at the end of August with United desperately scrambling to bring bodies through the door.

Erik ten Hag’s next assignment is the small matter of entertaining Liverpool, next Monday night at Old Trafford.