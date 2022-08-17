Joel Glazer preventing Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving Man United

It has been common knowledge for some time that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Manchester United and many expected him to leave in this transfer window.

Now it has been reported by The Manchester Evening News that co-chairman Joel Glazer is the one standing in the Portuguese star’s way.

According to reports Erik Ten Hag has been receptive to selling Ronaldo for some time but Glazer has continued to resist and reject those attempts to let him leave.

Ronaldo is unhappy at the lack of Champions League football at United this year and the subsequent 25% pay cut that this has caused.

His partner Georgina Rodriguez has also apparently suggested that she’d prefer to return to Spain with their family.

The 37 year old missed the whole of United’s pre-season preparations due to family reasons and has not had such a good start to the season.

All transfers get sanctioned by Joel Glazer and he notoriously blocked Anthony Martial from leaving in 2018 even though Martial’s representatives publicly confirmed he wanted to leave.

Glazer hasn’t been to Manchester or watched his club play since 2019 when he attended the Reds’ quarter final first leg against Barcelona in April 2019.

Over the weekend it was reported that the club could terminate Ronaldo’s contract but they went on to deny that, insisting that their star striker is not for sale.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, tried to find him a club over the summer but Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid all lacked interest in the Portuguese international.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games for United last season whilst Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho only managed five but the pair had a great pre-season.

Rashford had the captains armband for a time in pre-season and seemed to step up to the responsibility.

Some have been questioning Ronaldo’s return and whether it is causing ructions off the pitch, particularly since he supposedly left United’s last friendly early.

Ronaldo was credited with holding the dressing room together as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s future at the club became uncertain but although some players are supportive, others want him gone.

He is an inspiration amongst United’s youth players and sent the a video message before their victory in the Youth Cup final back in May.

Time will only tell whether Ronaldo will go or stay but it appears whilst Joel Glazer is calling the shots, Ronaldo will have to make do in Red!