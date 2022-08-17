Home » Journalist reveals Glazers’ asking price to sell Manchester United

Journalist reveals Glazers’ asking price to sell Manchester United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United’s parasitic owners, the Glazer family have in recent months come under increasing pressure to loosen their grip and walk away from the 20-time English champions.

Ever since their infamous 2005 leveraged buy-out of the club, the greedy Glazers have been steadily taking large sums out of the club, without directly investing any out of their own pockets.

The result has been a steep decline in standards at Old Trafford after years of mismanagement and poor administration, culminating in the current calamitous predicament the team and supporters find themselves in.

However, if a report by the reliable James Robson is to be believed, there could be hope in the not-too-distant future for United supporters.

Robson reports that the Glazers would demand around £6 billion to sell the club.

“It would take around £6bn to buy Manchester United.”

“What with the club now likely to cost more than £5 billion ($6bn) by conservative estimates.”

Last week, ex-United director Micheal Knighton came out in an interview, stating his intention to form a consortium of buyers who would effectively pry United out of the hands of the Glazers.

Knighton branded the club ownership as inept, insisting that a change was necessary. The billionaire sent fans into a frenzy although a report came out that the club were not treating him as a serious candidate to take over at the helm.

On Knighton and his once-failed bid to buy United a few decades ago, Robson reports, “You see, Knighton has history.”

“The reason he had his five minutes of fame out on the pitch on a late summer’s day in 1989 was because he was set to buy United for the meagre sum of £10 million.”

On Knighton’s hostile takeover intention and the $6bn valuation, “To cut a long story short – it didn’t happen. So, it is little wonder his latest intentions are being greeted with such scepticism.”

Latest Top Stories...

Swiss Ramble analysis reveals disgusting extent of Glazer...

Yann Sommer: Manchester United consider Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper...

Gary Neville launches a passionate attack on the...

Christian Pulisic: Manchester United want Chelsea winger on...

Elon Musk trolls Manchester United, but genuine bidders...

Joel Glazer preventing Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving Man...