Man United loan watch: Weekly round up



With the new season underway, Manchester United’s stars aren’t all plying their trade in Manchester. Currently five of the club’s players are out on loan and we take a look at how they’ve performed for their new temporary clubs in the past week.

Alvaro Fernandez

Played 45 minutes in a 1-4 win against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup last Tuesday before being subbed off at half time with an injury.

Lancslive player rating: 8.5 “Would’ve been higher had he stayed on the pitch for longer than 45 minutes – hopefully the knock that forced him off is not serious. His two assists were sublime and his quality was on display for all to see. So much speed, agility and flair. Exciting.”

Whoscored.com rating: 7.67/10 (team average 6.80)

Stats: 2 assists, 3 key passes, 91.2% passing accuracy

Was not in the matchday squad as Preston beat Luton Town 0-1 and drew with Rotherham 0-0 due injury.

Season totals: 1(2) appearances, 88 minutes

Ethan Laird

Having only completed his move to Queens Park Rangers in the past few days, Laird was immediately thrown into the action playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-1 loss to Blackpool.

WestLondonSport.com player rating: 7 (tied for highest in the team) – “Thrown straight into a difficult debut after just one training session with his new team-mates, the on-loan Manchester United right-back was reckless with the ball on occasions but did well overall, showing tenacity when defending and going forward.”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.46/10 (team average 6.68)

Stats: 2 key passes, 73 touches, 82.1% passing accuracy

Season totals: 1 appearance, 90 minutes

Dean Henderson

Saved a penalty to clinch the three points for Nottingham Forest in 1-0 victory at home to West Ham.

NottinghamshireLive player rating: 9 (tied for highest in the team) – “Wonderful penalty save from Rice and brilliant reactions to push Soucek’s header away. Handled and kicked well. A great signing.”

Whoscored.com rating: 8.32/10 (team average 6.71)

Stats: 1 penalty saved, 4 saves, 4 claims

Season totals: 2 appearances, 180 minutes

Alex Telles

Came off the bench for 10 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to CA Osasuna.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.15/10 (team average 6.57)

Stats: 2/4 passes completed, 1 dribble completed

Season totals: 0(1) appearances, 10 minutes

Dermot Mee

With his move to Altrincham announced just hours before kickoff, he made his debut playing the full 90 in a 2-0 loss to Maidenhead United.

Season totals: 1 appearance, 90 minutes

