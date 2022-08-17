Man United set to make “massive” increased bid for Antony



Erik ten Hag’s dream forward signing Antony may yet be a Manchester United player by the end of this transfer window, according to a new report.

Antony is ranked among the top 1% of wingers in the world and is one of new manager Erik ten Hag’s top transfer targets this summer.

The boss counted on the 22 year old as one of his best stars at Ajax during his three-year reign.

But the Red Devils’ pursuit of the Brazilian appeared to have ended after owners Ajax slapped an exorbitant fee of €100 million on him.

Other targets, notably PSV’s Cody Gakpo, appeared to be coming into United’s crosshairs instead.

However, Sky Sports now report that “Manchester United remain interested in signing Ajax forward Antony with an improved bid expected this week.”

The outlet says that the offer will be “massive”.

The last offer submitted by United and turned down by the Dutch club was reported to have been in the region of €70 million. This followed a previous unsuccessful bid of around €60 million.

United’s willingness to bid so high so soon, it was rumoured, led to Ajax increasing the asking price from €80m to €100m.

United are in desperate need of forward reinforcements this summer, especially given the expected departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This would leave Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the only recognised senior attacking players in the squad.

Antony is reportedly keen to make the move to United and has asked his club to listen to their offers.

It is therefore expected that a bid closer to €80 million with add-ons to take it up to a possible €100m might be enough to get Ten Hag his man.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Luke Shaw to go on a diet? Maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!