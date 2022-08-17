Man United’s €18 million a year offer to Casemiro will shatter records



Reports that Manchester United are chasing Real Madrid’s Casemiro are not wide of the mark, according to reliable sources.

While the club accepts that the deal would be a “dream”, according to Fabrizio Romano, some reports claim that they might just be able to make that dream come true.

Sport Witness reports that Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo, AS and Marca are both entertaining the idea seriously, with El Chiringuito even claiming that the Red Devils are trying to complete the deal by Saturday.

Mundo claim the player is taking the offer very seriously and is “torn”.

A bid of €60 million (£51m) has reportedly been lodged by United.

However, Cadena COPE insists that the player has already turned down United’s advances.

The outlet says that the “footballer’s environment affirm that the Brazilian has no intention of leaving the Madrid team,” and that “Los Blancos, who do not contemplate Casemiro’s departure at all, deny that they have received a proposal from the English team for the midfielder.”

To be fair to John Murtough and co., United are dangling a big carrot by offering to double the player’s current wages on a five year deal.

For a 30 year old, €18 million a year (£293,000 peer week) for 5 years could certainly make you think.

And while United cannot offer Champions League football, they could almost guarantee the Brazilian a place in the starting line-up, whereas at Real he would be competing with the younger, sleeker models of Tchouameni and Camavinga.

Sport Italia’s Tancredi Palmeri points out that this €18 million deal would make Casemiro the Premier League’s fourth highest earner, behind Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah – although some would claim that David de Gea earns well in excess of that amount.

BOOM! Manchester United have offered 18m€ per year to Casemiro! This would place Casemiro as fourth best paid player in Premier after Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 17, 2022

Tancredi also claims that the deal would make Casemiro the most expensive holding midfielder in the history of football, eclipsing Yaya Touré.

If my memory don't fail me, if Casemiro accepts the Manchester United offer he will become the best paid holding midfielder ever in the history football, overtaking Yaya Touré at Manchester City — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 17, 2022

Whether all this will be enough to tempt the star to leave the hallowed halls of the Bernabeu remains to be seen.







