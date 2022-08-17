Manchester United eyeing triple Chelsea raid

Manchester United’s two consecutive losses have laid bare the gaping holes in their squad and Erik ten Hag is desperate for the club to back him in the transfer market.

Apart from midfielders, United also need attacking signings, having managed to score only a solitary goal in their two games, that too an own goal.

Coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo‘s wish to leave and Anthony Martial‘s injury record, it is pretty evident that United need to strengthen up front.

As previously reported, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic‘s name was thrown into the ring as a loan option and now it seems he is not the only Blues star being coveted by United.

List of Chelsea players Manchester United are interested in; 1. Hakim Ziyech

2. Callum Hudson-Odoi

3. Christian Pulisic. pic.twitter.com/TizH50j57p — The thinker man (@kwekuedilson) August 17, 2022

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Standard Sport, the Red Devils are also exploring deals for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Several Chelsea attacking players are unhappy with coach Thomas Tuchel’s coaching methods which they believe are more suited to defensive stability and are looking for a way out of the club.

Could United complete triple raid?

Ziyech’s name has been long mooted as a transfer target for the Reds due to the rapport he shares with Ten Hag from their Ajax days.

But the Moroccan’s move was said to be vetoed by United officials who are not in favour of the transfer. Ziyech is keen to leave Chelsea but AC Milan’s long-running interest seems to have fizzled out.

At one point, Hudson-Odoi was being eyed by all the big clubs around Europe with Bayern Munich coming very close to securing the 21-year-old’s signature.

The England international has not really set the stage alight since then but there remains a lot of interest for him. If not a permanent deal, a loan move could materialise with the likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton in the race to sign him.

Ziyech, being a left-footed right winger, could prove to be a smart short-term acquisition and would solve the right-wing issues but the Hudson-Odoi links seem like a strange one.

United already have an abundance of inconsistent right-footed wingers who prefer to play on the left flank and adding one more to the list makes no sense.







