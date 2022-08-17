Manchester United join the race with Chelsea to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Manchester United are turning to Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to provide an additional option in attack.

Throughout the summer, the future of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been unknown with it looking likely that he will be leaving soon.

This will leave United without a recognized striker except for Anthony Martial, with Marcus Rashford the only other first team squad member with any real experience of playing up top.

Edinson Cavani left the club at the end of June once his contract expired meaning the only backup options would come from the academy.

According to Gerard Romero, a journalist who specialises in Barcelona news, United have joined the race for the former Arsenal captain.

☎️AUBAMEYANG El Chelsea sigue apretando fuerte para llegarse al delantero. Y el Manchester United también se ha unido a la puja por Auba. El futbolista guarda silencio de momento. Xavi le gustaría que se quedara en la plantilla Carpeta abierta@JijantesFC #mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 17, 2022

He said in a tweet “Chelsea continues to push hard to get to the striker. And Manchester United have also joined the bid for Auba.

“The footballer is silent for the moment.”

“Xavi would like him to stay in the squad.”

Aubameyang is no stranger to the Premier League and would be a credit to United’s attack.

He won the Golden Boot for Arsenal in 2019, scoring 22 goals in the league.

However, he is now 33 years old and finds himself out of favour at Barcelona following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea must remain favourites to land the striker, however, as they can offer Champions League football, something United cannot do this season.

Meanwhile, United find themselves struggling for options as they go into the final few days of the transfer window.

Aubameyang will be seen as a surprising option to many fans who expect the Red Devils to be signing a younger striker.







