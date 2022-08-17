Marco Asensio open to a switch to Manchester United



It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag has been in the market for reinforcements in the attacking department.

A number of names have been mentioned in this regard including PSV’s Cody Gakpo and more recently, Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

🚨 Manchester United have interest in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, in addition to Christian Pulisic. (Source: @NizaarKinsella) pic.twitter.com/3hlxpaK2je — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 17, 2022

A surprise name that has come up is Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The Spanish forward is reportedly open to an Old Trafford transfer.

Ramon Alvarez reports that Asensio’s current club and La Liga champions Real Madrid are also open to the player making an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu with the Red Devils tipped as a likely destination.

There is still no offer or negotiations between the two clubs for the 26-year-old.

“Marco Asensio and Real Madrid are open to a transfer.”

“Manchester United could be interested but there is no offer yet.”

Marco Asensio and Real Madrid are open to a transfer. #mufc could be interested but there is no offer yet #mulive [@Ramon_AlvarezMM via @CheGiaevara] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 17, 2022

Asensio who is valued at €40m by Transfer Market predominantly plays on the right and has a strong left foot and could present a credible solution to United’s attacking woes and in particular the right wing problem.

The player is also a proven winner and would provide an instant upgrade to United’s attack that urgently needs an injection of the sort of quality he possesses.

Asensio is currently left with one year on his contract, which would render him a free agent next summer.

He has also been linked with Arsenal at one point in the current window, although as now reported, he is open to a United move.







