Match report: Manchester United Women 1-0 Paris Saint Germain

Manchester United Women have progressed to the final of the Amos Women’s French Cup after beating Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in Toulouse.

This summer has felt like a tale of two keepers as United celebrated England’s Euros hero, Mary Earps whilst Sophie Baggaley got her chance in pre-season.

She was called into action in the opening fifteen minutes as Nina Ngueleu was through on goal, one on one with Baggaley but the young shot stopper has learnt of the best and managed to block Ngueleu’s effort.

Élisa de Almeida also had a good chance but Baggaley parried the looping effort away from danger, keeping the score at 0-0 going in to the break.

Although United had no clear chances in the first half, it was a chance for members of United’s Barmy Army who had travelled to support the girls, to see the club’s new signings such as Adriana Leon who was causing problems for the PSG defence.

The second half began much like the first ended with PSG dominating possession but the Reds looked comfortable off the ball.

Estelle Cascarino had the first chance of the half but it was blocked by defender Ona Batlle this time.

More new signings made their way onto the pitch at the 60 minute mark as Skinner tried to roll the dice.

Lucia Garcia and Grace Clinton entered the fray and had an immediate impact as they got the Reds into a goalscoring opportunity. However, no one could connect with Lucy Staniforth’s cross.

United had taken their time but were growing into this game.

Garcia on the edge of the box layed it off to captain Katie Zelem who curled it past the keeper, making the breakthrough for United.

Moments later the Spanish forward was at it again as she lifted the ball into the box for Clinton, whose header was saved well by Williams.

United managed the game well from here on out and defended resolutely to keep a clean sheet and claim a place in the final.

Now, United will face Bayern Munich in the final which takes place on Friday.

Baggaley; Battle, Thorisdottir, Le Tissier, Blundell; Zelem (c), Boe Risa (Clinton, 64), Groenen (Moore, 75); Staniforth (Hanson, 75), Leon (Garcia, 64), Galton.