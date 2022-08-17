Moussa Dembele considered by Manchester United



Manchester United could move for Moussa Dembele as their hunt for attacking reinforcements continues.

The French forward has been linked with a move away from Olympique Lyonnaise for the past few seasons.

Dembele is on the radar of many of Europe’s top clubs, with only a year remaining on his contract in France.

He has often been touted as a potential Premier League centre forward and has already rejected a move to Everton this summer.

Villarreal are another potential suitor, although Dembele does not appear keen on a move to the Yellow Submarines at this stage.

Dembele did not enjoy much success during his last stint in Spain, having joined Atletico Madrid on loan in 2021, but featuring in only five substitute appearances for the side.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Dembele has been under consideration by United for quite some time.

The club reportedly remain in contact with the forward’s representatives.

With Cristiano Ronaldo apparently a source of disharmony at the club and Anthony Martial the only other recognised striker at the club, United lack firepower.

Dembele scored 15 goals or more in each of his three complete seasons in Ligue 1.

Last term he managed 21 goals as well as four assists.

A clinical finisher, the Frenchman is also good in the air and acts as a focal point for his team.

Valued at £18m by transfermarkt.com, Dembele could represent a shrewd acquisition for United.

