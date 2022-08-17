Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United stake with a view to full control



Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan is interested in buying a stake in the club he has supported for so many years, with a view to eventually taking full control should United’s parasitic owners, the Glazers, welcome such an investment.

The news, revealed by Times Sport will no doubt throw Red Devils’ supporters into a frenzy.

As per Times Sport, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy a stake in Manchester United, with a view to taking full control if the Glazers welcome new investment.”

A spokesman close to the Ineos billionaire informed the news outlet in reaction to a Bloomberg report that indicated the 20-time English champions may be up for sale, that Ratcliffe would be an interested party if such an opportunity arose.

“A spokesman for the Ineos billionaire confirmed that Ratcliffe would welcome the chance to talk to the club’s American owners. “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” the spokesman said.”

“Ratcliffe tends to seek full control of the businesses he buys, and has the means to do so, but would be willing to discuss a minority holding with the Glazers if it was part of a plan to take control at a later date.”

“If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”

United’s American owners have come under increasing fire in recent months after a culmination of various things. Not only do they take significant amounts of money out of the club without injecting any direct investment, but they also participated in the forming of the botched European Super League. The Glazers are extremely unpopular with the Old Trafford faithful and such news regarding a potential takeover will be welcome.

Ratcliffe’s spokesperson provided a little insight into what United fans could expect under his ownership at the helm.

“Ratcliffe’s spokesman said that fresh investment into the club could be used to help upgrade infrastructure including the Old Trafford stadium which is in need of a major overhaul and modernisation.”

“This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”

This is not the first time the billionaire has attempted to buy a major Premier League club. He failed in his last-minute attempt to buy Chelsea, which was eventually acquired by a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

The news about Ratcliffe purchasing the Red Devils comes less than 24 hours after the world’s richest man Elon Musk jokingly tweeted that he was interested in buying the club, which he has supported for many years. Musk has since issued a rebuttal.





