Thomas Meunier wanted by Manchester United



Manchester United are targeting Thomas Meunier as a solution to their ongoing right-back dilemma.

Diogo Dalot has started the season as the club’s first choice right back but has struggled to perform in either of the Red Devils’ embarrassing defeats.

Ethan Laird has been sent on loan to Queens Park Rangers in a bid to further his development via first-team football.

As for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, his on-ball limitations have seemingly made him surplus to requirement under Erik ten Hag.

The club are anticipating an offer from Crystal Palace, who are reportedly believed to part with £10m to re-sign the defender, having sold him for £45m three years ago.

With United lacking both numbers and quality at right back, Jason Burt of The Telegraph reports that United are targeting Meunier to reinforce the position.

The Belgian international is being considered for a bid of around £12.6m, according to Burt.

Borussia Dortmund may look for a higher fee than that, however, with FC Barcelona also interested in the player.

Meunier made 17 Bundesliga starts last season, having missed a number of games due to injury.

This could be a concern should United the 30-year-old, with the player having missed on average 67.75 days per season due to injury over the last four years.

He would be an experienced option, however, having spent several years competing in the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to the Bundesliga on a free transfer two years ago.

He contributed two goals and four assists last season for Dortmund, and would bring some height to United’s backline, standing at 6’2”.

While Meunier does come with question marks, United’s difficulties at right back may necessitate a gamble in the position.







