Yann Sommer: Manchester United consider Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper as a backup



Manchester United are said to be interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have Sommer on their three-man keeper shortlist.

Manchester United are interested in Yan Sommer as backup goalkeeper, one of 3 options in the list – as called by @AndreasBoeni. 🔴 #MUFC Sommer has new contract bid [deal until 2025] from Borussia ‘Gladbach with chances to stay. There’s also interest from other PL clubs. pic.twitter.com/I4CbexNf34 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022

He goes on to tweet: “Sommer has new contract bid [deal until 2025] from Borussia ‘Gladbach with chances to stay. There’s also interest from other PL clubs.”

United are in the market to search for a viable backup to David De Gea.

His performance at the weekend highlighted glaring weaknesses and it showed why Erik ten Hag must look at alternatives in goal.

De Gea is an excellent shot-stopper but lacks other fundamental qualities to be a modern-day goalkeeper.

In Ten Hag’s possession-based system, his keeper needs to be able to be comfortable on the ball and able to start attacks from the back.

Sommer would be the ideal keeper for the Dutchman’s style of play.

The 33 year old had an excellent Euros and was instrumental in Switzerland reaching the quarter-finals.

He is one of the best ball-playing keepers in Europe and could give De Gea some heavy competition.

The Swiss, however, is said to be happy at Gladbach and United would have to offer a huge sum to get him out of Germany.

In a recent interview, he stated: “I’m having very open talks with the club right now. I admit that I needed a lot of time to process the past season and to think about everything that happened.”

“Everyone was unhappy, there was a lot of criticism. And now, of course, a lot of rumours.”

“What I can say quite clearly is that as long as I’m here, I’m here 100 per cent.”