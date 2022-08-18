Andy Mitten confirms Manchester United offer to Casemiro representatives



Manchester United have turned their attentions to Casemiro as they look to reinforce their struggling midfield.

According to the reliable Andy Mitten, United are prepared to go as high as €70m for the Brazil international as they look to add elite quality to the squad.

And “United’s offer is believed to be substantially more” than his current €5m-per-year deal at Real Madrid, as they attempt to lure the player.

While Frenkie de Jong “was the No 1 target,” Mitten believes Casemiro is now the main subject of United’s attention.

And there are many factors leading to that interest.

Although he is 30 years of age, the Brazilian would provide an anchor to a midfield that has been lost at sea for years now, offering a level of tactical intelligence that has been absent from the failed experiments with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Casemiro uses the analytics tool Wyscout to study his own game in intensive detail and second-guess his opponents.

Ahead of the Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain he analysed Kylian Mbappe in order to predict his movements and anticipate a response, limiting the Frenchman’s effectiveness in a 3-1 win.

Carlo Ancelotti considers him a general on the field, often discussing tactics with the four-time Champions League winner.

A leader with incredible resolve, Casemiro would be a breath of fresh air at United.

And there is – incredibly – reason to believe that this is a deal the Red Devils could complete before the closure of the transfer window.

Real Madrid have just spent €100m on Aurelian Tchouameni, only a year since paying €31m for the highly rated Eduardo Camavinga.

With the French duo joined by Federico Valverde in aiming to rejuvenate Madrid’s ‘Bermuda triangle’ midfield, Casemiro may see his game time reduced this season.

He has also won everything there is to win in Spain and, obsessed as he is with self-improvement, a new challenge could appeal.

Certainly, his agents are “aware” of United’s interest and are “not quashing it,” with the player yet to decide.

While Mitten notes that United have felt “played by some of Madrid’s stars in past transfer windows,” this situation does have some clear differences.

Casemiro currently has three years on his contract and is not being sought by any other suitors, suggesting that this is neither a ploy for improved terms nor one for a better move.

Should he elect to complete an unlikely transfer to Old Trafford, United will surely be the better for it.







