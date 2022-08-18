Borussia Dortmund insist that Manchester United target Thomas Meunier is not for sale



It is no secret that Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are in the market for a right-sided full-back.

The Dutch manager has made it clear that Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not feature in his plans and with Diogo Dalot as the only other senior right-back, it is imperative that the club address this position.

A name that has popped up as a target is Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier.

As per Jason Burt, Meunier’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would pave the way for Wan-Bissaka to leave.

“Manchester United are considering selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka for €12 million to Crystal Palace and would think of Thomas Meunier to replace him.”

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the Belgian is a target for the Red Devils and has been offered to both the English club and Spanish giants Barcelona.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Manchester United have been offered Thomas Meunier but a deal will depend on outgoings. Full Story 👇👇 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 18, 2022

“Thomas Meunier has been offered to both Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks. However, any move will depend on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and whether United pursue Sergino Dest.

However, it now seems that a potential switch to the Theatre of Dreams for Meunier is dead before it even takes flight.

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl came out earlier today refuting the rumours surrounding the 30-year-old.

On the defender, Kehl said, “We currently see no reason to sell Meunier. That’s not in our plans.”

Borussia Dortmund director Kehl on Thomas Meunier: “We currently see no reason to sell Meunier. That's not in our plans”, told Ruhr Nachrichten via @BVBBuzz. 🚨🟡 #BVB Meunier has been proposed to Man Utd and Barça but no official bids submitted yet. pic.twitter.com/VBoev0are8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

Time is running out, with just less than two weeks of the transfer window left.

United must ensure they secure a right-back for Ten Hag or risk leaving him short in a crucial position.



