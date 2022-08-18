Home » Borussia Dortmund insist that Manchester United target Thomas Meunier is not for sale

by Derick Kinoti
It is no secret that Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are in the market for a right-sided full-back.

The Dutch manager has made it clear that Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not feature in his plans and with Diogo Dalot as the only other senior right-back, it is imperative that the club address this position.

A name that has popped up as a target is Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier.

As per Jason Burt, Meunier’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would pave the way for Wan-Bissaka to leave.

“Manchester United are considering selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka for €12 million to Crystal Palace and would think of Thomas Meunier to replace him.”

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the Belgian is a target for the Red Devils and has been offered to both the English club and Spanish giants Barcelona.

Thomas Meunier has been offered to both Manchester United and Barcelona in recent weeks. However, any move will depend on the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and whether United pursue Sergino Dest.

However, it now seems that a potential switch to the Theatre of Dreams for Meunier is dead before it even takes flight.

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl came out earlier today refuting the rumours surrounding the 30-year-old.

On the defender, Kehl said, “We currently see no reason to sell Meunier. That’s not in our plans.”

Time is running out, with just less than two weeks of the transfer window left.

United must ensure they secure a right-back for Ten Hag or risk leaving him short in a crucial position.


