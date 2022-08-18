Borussia Dortmund offer Cristiano Ronaldo a way out of Manchester United



Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has set his eyes on a move to Borussia Dortmund, with the German side contemplating on adding the star to their ranks.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Dortmund represents the last chance for Ronaldo to get his wish of an exit away from Old Trafford.

As per Jacobs, “Cristiano Ronaldo’s last chance of leaving Manchester United is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.”

“Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move.”

This news follows a report by the Athletic earlier in the week which indicated that while Erik ten Hag was initially reluctant to let the five-time Ballon D’or winner depart, the Dutchman is now more open to the move.

Jacobs seemingly reiterates this, stating that the United boss felt blindsided by the 37-year-old and that tension was still rife between the pair.

“Erik ten Hag felt blindsided by Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence in pre-season and there is still tension between the pair.”

“Ronaldo is not fully convinced by Ten Hag’s tactics or the manner in which he runs training sessions. Cristiano Ronaldo is still trying to remain professional, with firm denials from his camp that he’s eating lunch alone or causing dressing-room factions.”

Ronaldo himself is said to be open to a move to Germany, which he views as an opportunity to add to his illustrious records that span years in England, Spain and Italy.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is open to moving to Borussia Dortmund.”

“Not only is Champions League football of appeal, but he can become the first player to win a domestic league title in England, Spain, Italy and Germany.”

“Borussia Dortmund are holding internal talks as to whether to make a late proposal to Manchester United or Cristiano Ronaldo, with Jorge Mendes encouraging them to do so. Both a permanent deal and a loan are being considered.

A sensational move for Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon has been ruled out, with Jacobs affirming that Ruben Amorim is firmly against a deal that would bring the player to the José Alvalade Stadium.

According to Jacobs, Ronaldo is said to consider Ten Hag’s training methods as school teacher-like tactics.

“Cristiano Ronaldo feels the Manchester United players are being punished for their poor start to the season using harsh school teacher-like tactics. One source described Erik ten Hag’s style as “just like reacting to naughty kids who have misbehaved.”

The team could certainly do well without the Portuguese captain’s drama and theatrics and at this point, most fans will be hoping that a move to Dortmund, if such is on the cards, materializes and the player leaves United.







