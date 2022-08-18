Casemiro to Manchester United close – showdown talks with Ancelotti “in the next hours”



Casemiro to Manchester United might just be really, genuinely happening.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person brought you the news that an offer over personal terms had been made to the Brazilian midfielder’s representatives.

At that stage, no approach had been made to Real Madrid.

However, less-earlier today, we reported that a €70m approach had been made to Real Madrid, although personal terms were still uncertain.

Now, according to the reliable Alex Crook, United are confident that Casemiro does want to join United.

“Looking like Casemiro to #MUFC could well happen. United believe he wants to come and are readying a formal bid.”

Looking like Casemiro to #MUFC could well happen. United believe he wants to come and are readying a formal bid.@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 18, 2022

That news has been corroborated by Jason Burt of The Telegraph, who reports that “The fee for the 30-year-old is expected to be close to £60 million, after initially offering £50million.”

David Ornstein has previously written that United were confident of signing an “elite player” to address their ailing midfield this summer and it seems Casemiro is that man.

But Carlo Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Casemiro, and United’s fortune in this refreshingly short saga now hinges on a conversation between manager and player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Casemiro will have a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti in the next hours to discuss his future, as Manchester United contract proposal received yesterday is tempting him.”

Casemiro will have a conversation with Carlo Ancelotti in the next hours to discuss his future, as Manchester United contract proposal received yesterday is tempting him. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFC Man Utd received zero new signals on Frenkie de Jong side in the last month, nothing changed. pic.twitter.com/wp2rqcAISk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

Whether the Brazilian star is looking for playing-time assurances or informing his current boss of his new adventure remains to be seen.

With Casemiro a player of quality that none in United’s midfield can begin to match, his signing would be a coup for the struggling Premier League side.







