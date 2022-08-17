Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still in the air after intense week of rumours



It has been a big week for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United after the humiliating defeat vs. Brentford.

Throughout the summer, it has been reported that the legendary striker will be moving on in search of Champions League football.

The day after the defeat 4-0 thrashing vs Brentford, it was widely reported that United are said to be considering terminating the 37-year-olds contract.

It’s clear to see that the club wants to see a change in the striker’s attitude after a summer of rumours regarding his future.

Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff were said to be furious with the player and extremely tired of the circus that continues to surround Ronaldo.

After the match on the day before, Man United’s assistant manager Steve McClaren told the striker to applaud the travelling fans but instead, he walked in the opposite direction.

On Monday, it was then reported by The Peoples Person that the manager is open to the idea of a United without Ronaldo.

It marked a complete shift in mentality during the summer where the Dutchman was adamant about keeping the striker for the season.

However, it soon led to a week full of strikers being linked with a move to Old Trafford and an increasing chance of Ronaldo leaving the club.

The next couple of days went quiet as the squad took a day off from training after their scheduled break the day after the Brentford humiliation was moved to Monday.

However, late on Tuesday night, Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on Instagram that read that the truth will come out in just a couple of weeks’ time.

United fans have been wondering what this exactly means for Ronaldo’s future and could potentially point to him leaving within this time.

It’s clear to see the 37-year-old is tired of the speculation surrounding his name and is willing to clear everything up towards the end of the month.

On Wednesday, The Peoples Person also reported that Joel Glazer is preventing the striker from leaving the club and is currently standing in his way.

This is despite the fact Ten Hag is willing to allow Ronaldo to leave the club as it is clear to see he is unhappy after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Many suitors have been linked with Ronaldo over the transfer window but with time running out, and several clubs distancing themselves from a move, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Portuguese star will continue his Champions League adventure in this season.







