Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential Borussia Dortmund move falls through



Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his facilitators have been on the lookout for a new club, with the player keen on Champions League football.

One club that the 37-year-old has been linked with today is Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

With the departure of Erling Haaland, it appeared that Dortmund were on the hunt for a similar replacement.

Earlier we reported on Ben Jacobs’s claim that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes was trying to persuade the German outfit to sign Ronaldo, with the club also mulling over a potential deal that would bring the Portugal national team captain to Signal Iduna Park.

However, it now seems that Dortmund have slammed the door shut in Ronaldo’s face and are set to reject the chance to sign him if a report by BILD is to be believed.

The German news outlet reports that Dortmund will not be exercising the opportunity to add Ronaldo to their ranks.

This is despite both the player and his agent pushing for a deal, with Edin Terzic’s side being seen as Ronaldo’s last chance of an exit from Old Trafford.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Borussia Dortmund, despite wanting the move and being offered by Jorge Mendes,” Bild claims.

Dortmund is the latest club to turn down the advances of the highest official goalscorer in the history of men’s football, following in the footsteps of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils star is running out of options and unless something unforeseen happens, he will be stuck in England for at least another season.

The transfer window shuts in slightly less than 2 weeks and as it stands, the player is set for a season in the Europa League for the first time in his illustrious career.

