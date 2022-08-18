Joao Felix unlikely to move to Manchester United

Two back-to-back embarrassing losses have highlighted the lack of quality in the Manchester United squad. Erik ten Hag remains furious with the club hierarchy for not backing him in the transfer market.

Less than two weeks remain before the summer transfer window slams shut and United officials are running helter-skelter as they try to get a few quality players in.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee 🔴🇧🇷 Full story 👇👇 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

Their approach shows the lack of planning and everyday brand-new names are linked with the club with agents offering their clients who are desperate for a move.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s uncertain future coupled with Anthony Martial‘s injury woes have meant an attacking addition is necessary if United are to compete on all four fronts.

Doomed move

So far, the Red Devils have conceded six times while scoring only once in their two games, that too an own goal.

Atletico Madrid stars Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha are both on the shortlist. United DoF John Murtough has spoken to the Madrid club in order to convince them to sell their young stars.

United fans who might have been happy to see the names being linked to the club were left disappointed with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano‘s tweet regarding the deal.

“Atletico Madrid have no intention to sell João Félix this summer and also won’t accept €50m for Matheus Cunha. Clear message sent to Man United. John Murtough had direct contact with Atletico and the answer was negative.”

According to Marca, United had apparently bid as much as €135million for the Portuguese back in late July but the Rojiblancos had turned it down.

It is highly unlikely that the Premier League giants would put in such a large bid.

Hope regarding Cunha

United were also mentioned as a possible suitor for the Brazilian forward but Cunha wants to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano and has no interest in moving to England.

The Italian journalist, in his exclusive column for Caught Offside, also mentioned that Felix has no plans to leave the Madrid club this summer and that the La Liga club consider him to be one of their most valuable players.

As for Cunha, the amount being mentioned (€50million) will not be enough for Atletico to part ways with the Brazil international and United need to up their offer if they are to land their man.



