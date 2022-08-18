Khephren Thuram: Manchester United interested in signing OGC Nice midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly interested in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to Media Foot, the Red Devils have Thuram on their shortlist of midfield targets this summer.

The 21 year old is one of the most promising midfielders across Europe and is ready to take the next step in his career.

United view Thuram as a cheaper alternative to Casemiro and Frenkie de Jong.

The Frenchman is a versatile player who is tasked with providing solidarity to Nice’s midfield.

He is extremely agile and is blessed with a quick turn of pace to dribble past players.

Despite his technical limiations, Thuram could develop into a midfield destroyer.

The 21 year old is the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram and is determined to follow in the footsteps of his father and bring success to his national team.

The Nice midfielder has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and could be a shrewd signing by United.

He is valued at €20 million, and other clubs including Paris-Saint Germain are said to be interested.

United are close to agreeing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro but are looking at more reinforcements.

Thuram represents a great opportunity to invest in a long-term prospect who has the potential to become one of the best midfielders across Europe.



