Leeds United are not willing to sell Illan Meslier this summer

Leeds United have no plans to let goalkeeper Illan Meslier leave the club this summer, after it emerged that Manchester United were interested in the keeper.

Fabrizio Romano stated that the Yorkshire club deem the Frenchman as ‘untouchable’ and have no intention of selling.

Leeds have no intention to negotiate with Man United for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper is now considered ‘untouchable’ and key part of the project. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC Man Utd are working to sign a new GK with Sommer in the list, but also tempted by Gladbach new deal bid. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pwYpmA8yIi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022

Meslier is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League and has performed exceedingly well following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.

United are currently lacking in quality in the goalkeeping department following Dean Henderson‘s loan move to Nottingham Forest and Lee Grant leaving the club.

David de Gea and Tom Heaton are currently the only two recognized first team goalkeepers on the roster.

After a shaky start to the season, question marks have once surfaced over De Gea’s ability to hold on to the No 1 spot at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag preferring a more proactive style of keeping.

De Gea’s eye-watering contract expires at the end of the current season, with United having the option to extend for a further year.

Meslier is only 22 years old and he would have provided United with a long-term solution between the sticks.

The fact that United are still in search of a keeper is indicative of the slow and uninspiring transfer window the club has endured this summer.

Get French Football News state that United have turned their attention to Swiss stopper, Yann Sommer who is currently playing for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Keeping in mind De Gea’s faltering form, there is a high chance that United will try to get in another experienced keeper before the transfer window slams shut.

As it stands, De Gea is set to start against Liverpool and fans are right to be worried about the outcome. The Spaniard is set for yet another tough test at Old Trafford next Monday night.



