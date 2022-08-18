Lionesses hero Mary Earps honoured by murals in home town

Manchester United’s Lionesses hero, Mary Earps, has been celebrated in her home town of Nottingham with a series of murals.

The goalkeeper helped England win the Euros with a series of world class saves throughout the tournament.

After recently having a bus named after her, the United keeper has now been recognised with a giant tribute near Lady Bay Bridge in the city centre.

The mural depicts Earps as she celebrates England’s third goal with Leah Williamson in the semi-final win against Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

The goal in question was scored by United teammate Alessia Russo and was that infamous back-heel that stole the headlines for the remainder of the tournament.

The mural also features the famous Left Lion – a statue in the city’s Old Market Square – and an image of fellow legendary local Robin Hood. It was designed by an Instagram artist by the name of Todd Jerm.

Ben Hunter, who commissioned the artwork, said Earps had passed on her gratitude via TikTok.

He said “Goalkeeper Mary Earps is from Nottingham and we saw murals of other players popping up around the country, but nothing in Nottingham. It was an easy decision to do it!”

Meanwhile, a second mural, depicting Earps’ famous celebrations in the press conference, has popped up at the side entrance to the Nottingham train station.

Nottingham's @Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has now got her own mural in the city centre! To honour her success in last month’s Euros🏆 Find it near the train station 📸 @Art_of_Football pic.twitter.com/cleBxVyQy8 — It's in Nottingham (@itsinnottingham) August 16, 2022

Art of Football, a football culture collective, is behind the artwork.

Managing director Luke Cuthbert said: “We take great pride in our roots being in Nottingham. We wanted to celebrate one of Nottingham’s new heroes. Mary Earps is the first person from Nottingham to win a major international football trophy for England.

“We have created a mural of Mary in the heart of Nottingham to pay tribute to her achievement and to honour what an inspiration she is for the future generations in Nottingham as to what they can achieve on a global scale.”

Earps has just returned from a well deserved holiday in the sun and has been pictured since joining up with her United colleagues.

She will once again play a huge role in the season ahead for United as they target Champions League places this term.





