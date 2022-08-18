Manchester United approach Real Madrid for Casemiro



Manchester United have made an approach to Real Madrid for Casemiro.

As reported earlier by The Peoples Person, the Brazilian has received an offer from Manchester United, however at that stage no formal bid had been made to the La Liga giants.

According to the reliable Simon Stone (via DeadlineDayLive), United have now offered Madrid a deal worth up to €70m for the midfielder:

“Manchester United have made an approach to Real Madrid to sign Casemiro in a deal that would be worth about €70m. (Source: @sistoney67)”

🚨 Manchester United have made an approach to Real Madrid to sign Casemiro in a deal that would be worth about €70m. (Source: @sistoney67) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 18, 2022

United are desperate to add midfield reinforcements and Casemiro is considered to have been the leading candidate when club officials held ‘live talks’ over a solution.

A deal for Adrien Rabiot collapsed due to excessive wage demands and Frenkie de Jong looks no closer to making a switch to Old Trafford than he did 15 weeks ago.

As such, the Brazilian in now United’s prime target.

Casemiro has been offered terms and is said to be “torn” at this stage.

A remarkable €18m-a-year deal could tempt the Brazilian to take on a new challenge in the Premier League, having won everything there is to win in Spain.

David Ornstein of The Athletic, however, believes that such a figure is wide of the mark, with a “competitive offer including significant performance-related incentives, which would put him among their top earners” tabled.

While Casemiro would represent a fairly left-field suggestion as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong, there is a suggestion that United could still be in for both.

Should that prove impossible, Erik ten Hag may have to adapt his plans.

It would not be the first time either, as his last title-winning Ajax side made use of Edson Alvarez in their midfield.

The Mexican was of a similar profile to Casemiro, only far less talented.

Supported by the creativity of Ryan Gravenberch and Steven Berghuis, the Ajax midfield was capable of fantastic football last season, with Alvarez the watercarrier.

Casemiro is perhaps one of the very few defensive midfielders in world football who could give a pair of number tens like Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen full license to wreak havoc in the Premier League.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Elon Musk to buy United? Luke Shaw to go on a diet? Maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW.

Online football content like you’ve never seen before

All the news, facts and features you NEED before every game

Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering

Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50

Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.



