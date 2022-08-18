Manchester United considering a move for Asmir Begovic



Manchester United are considering a move for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, according to reports.

The 35 year old is being viewed as a potential second choice keeper to deputise behind David De Gea.

This is a role the Bosnian international is currently filling at Everton and has done previously at Chelsea and AC Milan.

The Telegraph report that he “is seen as perfect back-up to David De Gea with his experience in the Premier League and ability to step in at any level.”

However, they add that any deal will stipulate on the ability for “Everton to find a suitable replacement before he is allowed to move.”

The news of interest in Begovic rounds out the three man list for the position previously mentioned by Fabrizio Romano.

With the other two options, Illan Meslier and Yann Sommer, seemingy unlikely to move, United have switched to their third target on the list.

Meslier has been deemed untouchable by Leeds who refuse to negotiate over any transfer move.

Meanwhile, Sommer is available but The Metro report he “does not want to risk his chances of participating at the World Cup later this year so has serious reservations about joining United simply to act as a No.2 to De Gea with no assurances over first-team football.”

The benefit of a move for Begovic includes the fact that he is a homegrown player due to him moving to England from Canada to join Portsmouth when he was 16 years old.

Having fled the Bosnian war as a child, initially relocating to Germany, Begovic eventually settled in Edmonton, Alberta, a city which he still has close ties to.

If the transfer is to be completed, the move will interestingly lead to Begovic being the second United player to have grown up in Alberta but to ultimately decide against representing Canada at international level after the Calgary-born Owen Hargreaves.







