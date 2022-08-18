Manchester United set to battle FC Barcelona for Malo Gusto



Manchester United are set to battle FC Barcelona for Malo Gusto.

The 19-year-old right back has caught the eye of both clubs, according to L’Equipe.

Olympique Lyonnaise, however, are not looking to sell, with the French publication earlier tweeting:

“TEAM INFO. Manchester United and FC Barcelona, actively looking for a right-back, have targeted Lyonnais Malo Gusto and could attack OL, who are not sellers, before the end of the transfer window!”

(Translated by twitter)

Gusto enjoyed a breakout campaign last season and, as I have argued elsewhere, looks primed to step up and succeed at a top European club in the next twelve months.

He is in the 95th percentile of all fullbacks in the ‘Big Five’ leagues for expected assists, suggesting that his tally of four actual assists in his last campaign would likely rise in a team with higher quality.

Gusto also commits 17.92 Pressures per game which ranks him in the top 8% of fullbacks at the highest level in that metric.

Comfortable in possession and enthusiastic in winning it, the Frenchman could be a fantastic addition to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Diogo Dalot has started the season as first choice at right back, but his performances have done little to suggest that he alone can cover the position.

With Ethan Laird having joined Queens Park Rangers on loan and Aaron Wan-Bissaka subject to interest from Crystal Palace, a fullback is a priority for the Red Devils.

Barcelona and United are both in need of a right back, with Thomas Meunier another on their list of targets.







