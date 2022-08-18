Manchester United’s Thomas Meunier deal depends on Aaron Wan-Bissaka future

Erik ten Hag has a lot of issues to fix at Manchester United with less than two weeks left for the summer transfer window to close. The midfield and attacking issues take precedence but the right-back slot needs work as well.

Currently, United have two senior options vying for the spot after the club decided to send Ethan Laird on loan to Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

As of now, Diogo Dalot seems to be Ten Hag’s number one choice for the spot but the Portuguese has really struggled in the opening two games.

United are trying to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka who was bought for £45 million three years back. Nicknamed ‘The Spider’, Wan-Bissaka’s limitations with the ball at his feet and going forward have meant he is not in the Dutch coach’s plans.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Manchester United have been offered Thomas Meunier but a deal will depend on outgoings. Full Story 👇👇 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 18, 2022

Ten Hag has spoken of the need to have competition for every slot and two ready-made options for each position and if United manage to offload the former Crystal Palace defender, they will need to recruit a quality replacement.

As previously reported, Barcelona’s Sergino Dest seems to be of interest to United with Ten Hag keen on a reunion with his former Ajax player.

Meunier joins the list

Thomas Meunier of Borussia Dortmund is another name that has been thrown into the ring. The Peoples Person had written that the Belgian was being looked at by United’s recruitment team.

And now transfer guru Fabrizo Romano, in his Caught Offside column, has mentioned that the former PSG defender has been offered to both the Red Devils and Barcelona.

But any move for the 30-year-old is contingent to Wan-Bissaka leaving the club and United’s pursuit of Dest. The American is valued at €20 million and Barca would be open to a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

According to The Telegraph, Meunier is valued at £12.6million but Dortmund are likely to drive up the price considering the interest of two European heavyweights.

The Belgium international has often been mentioned as being a childhood United fan and would love a move to the Premier League giants. The only worrying aspect is his recent injury record.

But it remains to be seen who the Red Devils choose to play as Dalot’s understudy for the rest of the season. Dest would be the ideal long-term option while Meunier’s addition would work in the short-term as United would be getting a player with tonnes of experience.



