Marca: Casemiro’s Manchester United medical is set for tomorrow.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will reportedly have his medical for Manchester United on Friday.

Numerous reports have suggested that both the player and his current club are open to the move, with some even indicating that the player has already said yes to the 20-time English champions.

El Chiringuito’s Marcos Benito reported a few hours ago that the Red Devils are the Brazilian’s preferred destination and he expects to travel to England next week.

Respected Spanish news outlet Marca is now reporting that the 30-year-old could have his medical at United tomorrow.

“Casemiro will undergo a medical with Manchester United tomorrow.”

“He has accepted Manchester United as his destination.”

Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz claims the Los Merengues have given the Brazil international permission to undergo a medical in England as early as tomorrow.

On the agreed price tag, Diaz says, “Casemiro to Manchester United will be closer to €70m rather than the €60m which was initially discussed.”

Fabrizio Romano also claims that United are positive about getting the deal done by Friday.

Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings – it’s John Murtough on it. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC On Bruno Guimarães – always been highly rated by Real Madrid, but Newcastle consider Bruno not for sale. pic.twitter.com/OXh0MVnOty — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

“Manchester United are working to complete Casemiro deal on Friday with both Real Madrid and player’s camp. Positive feelings – it’s John Murtough on it.”

As per The Athletic, the player has agreed a four-year deal, which was negotiated by John Murtough himself.

He is expected to earn similar wages to David De Gea – £350,000 per week.

Casemiro is one of the best midfielders in the world in his position, and it looks like United have finally managed to address their biggest weakness.



