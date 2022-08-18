Photo: Ruud van Nistelroy reunited with Sir Alex Ferguson



The hearts of Manchester United fans will have been warmed today by a tweet from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The legendary striker is now head coach of PSV Eindhoven, who played Scottish side Rangers in the first leg of the Champions League final knockout stage yesterday.

This led Van Nistelrooy to a happy reunion with a certain former Rangers man and big fan, Sir Alex Ferguson, which was caught on camera.

With the gaffer at Ibrox after the game. 💯 pic.twitter.com/635rZ0StJS — Ruud van Nistelrooij (@RvN1776) August 17, 2022

No doubt the boss will have joked with Ruud about coming out of retirement to solve United’s current striker crisis.

With Cristiano Ronaldo asking to leave, Anthony Martial will be the only player remaining at the club who is capable of leading the line.

Van Nistelrooy spent five years at United before being snapped up by Real Madrid in 2006.

He scored an incredible 150 goals from 219 games for United, with 25 assists.

Sir Alex had tried to buy Van Nistelrooy a season earlier but a horrific cruciate ligament injury sustained in April 2000 ruled the striker out for nearly a year.

On being reunited with his former boss at yesterday’s match, Van Nistelrooy tweeted “with the gaffer at Ibrox after the game”.

The match resulted in a 2-2 draw, with goals from Colak and Lawrence for Rangers and Sangaré and Obispo for PSV.

With the second leg back in Holland, the result will leave the Dutchman happier than Sir Alex, who saw his beloved Rangers get to the Europa League final last year.

They were unfortunate to lose on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt, having been one of the teams of the tournament.







