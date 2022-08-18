Sporting CP offer Cristiano Ronaldo an escape route from Manchester United



Cristiano Ronaldo may finally have a route out of Manchester United.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Sporting CP have made an effort to sign the legendary goalscorer.

Ronaldo graduated from the Sporting Lisbon academy before moving to United the first time around and could be in line for a return.

The Portuguese club are said to have approached the Red Devils about the possibility of a free transfer.

Without a fee, it is believed that they could make a deal work financially despite Ronaldo’s mammoth wage demands.

And while Ronaldo is looking for a move to a club with realistic aspirations of winning the Champions League, his boyhood club do at least compete in it this season.

Another season in Europe’s premier competition would allow him to chase more goalscoring records.

He is currently three goals behind Lionel Messi as the all-time group stage goalscorer and would surely like to put his name on top.

Whether allowing Ronald to leave on a free transfer would suit Manchester United is a matter of contention.

He scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season and remains the highest profile player at the club.

However his insistence on seeking a move and absence from summer training left a dark cloud over Erik ten Hag’s preseason preparations.

Since his return his attitude has also been questioned, with reports of his solitary lunches, flailing arms and refusal to press leading to his manager becoming open to Ronaldo’s departure.

His refusal to acknowledge the travelling fans after his team were mauled by Brentford also only added to his dreadful demeanour on-pitch.

With Ronaldo proving more trouble than he is worth, a move – even a free move – could be the best outcome for all parties.







