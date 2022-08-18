Yannick Carrasco: Manchester United consider last-ditch move for Atletico Madrid forward



Manchester United are said to have turned their attention towards Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

According to The Telegraph, Carrasco has emerged as a serious target for United.

The Belgian will be allowed to leave Atletico for a fee of £25.5 million.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking options and Carrasco could be a last-ditch attempt by the club to salvage something out of an embarrassing transfer window.

Atletico have shown interest in Cristiano Ronaldo but are yet to advance negotiations.

United are still unsure about the future of Ronaldo. The 37 year old has made his desire to leave clear, and his agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The Carrasco deal is expected to be considered in isolation.

His speed and directness will be an asset to United, considering the way Ten Hag likes to play football.

Marcus Rashford‘s form has taken a massive slump and Carrasco could be an ideal replacement on the left wing.

The Belgian trickster would add a new dynamic to United’s forward line and instantly make them more potent.

The report also mentions United’s interest in Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Ajax winger Antony.

United are now desperate to make signings and it is quite evident.

A deep-lying midfielder and a number nine are the other two positions United are looking at.

United are closing in on a deal for Real Madrid star Casemiro, who is said to be very interested in the Old Trafford project.



