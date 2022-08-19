Amad Diallo: OGC Nice shows season-long loan interest for youngster



Ligue 1 club OGC Nice are interested in taking Manchester United wonderkid Amad Diallo on a season-long loan.

Amad had a disappointing loan spell in Scotland with Rangers last season but now the Ivorian international is looking to develop further with a full season-long loan away from the club.

A move to one of the top leagues in Europe is on the cards for the 20-year-old who will be eager to impress on loan.

According to the Daily Mail, the forward is keen on joining Nice as he will be playing in one of the top-flight leagues.

At this moment of time, the French club are exploring the option of signing Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, however they will move for the Man United youngster if this deal doesn’t materialise.

Amad, who joined the club in 2020, enjoyed a rather impressive European debut, scoring against AC Milan in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

However, he only made nine competitive appearances for the club before taking his next steps in Scotland.

Following his return this summer, he travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour under Erik ten Hag but failed to make successive performances.

With Facundo Pellistri’s injury meaning that the Uruguayan will stay at the club it looks as if Amad will be the one to leave on loan to foster his development.

The outlet reports that he is not in Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans and is now subject of huge interest from the Championship and leagues abroad.

As well as Nice, Blackpool and Sunderland have both made approaches to United and could be the next club to land the talented 20-year-old for the next ten months.

United have a number of other loan decisions to make during the closing days of the transfer window, including Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, james Garner, Zidane Iqbal, Shola Shoretire and Charlie Savage.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!