Antony: Ajax winger refuses to sign new contract amid Manchester United links



Ajax winger Antony has reportedly refused a new and improved deal amid strong links to Manchester United.

Reliable Ajax outlet, ‘The European Lad’ recently quoted journalist Gerjaan Hamstelaar:

“Ajax have offered Antony an improved contract but the player wants his transfer.”

🚨 – Ajax have offered Antony an improved contract but the player wants his transfer. [@Hamstelaar] pic.twitter.com/cFCbj5pC33 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 19, 2022

Antony is “furious” with Ajax for rejecting the €80m offer from #mufc led to believe the player could hand in a transfer request at the last resort if the club dont let him leave, the deal may escalate quickly it is entirely dependent on Ajax and the reluctance to deal with MU. — Juan Roberto (@JuanRoberto_) August 19, 2022

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech could be a possible alternative to Antony if he does end up joining United.

Hamstelaar goes on to state: “I would not find it strange if Ajax sees the number 1 replacement for Antony in Hakim Ziyech.”

“This has been playing since Sunday, maybe an update soon, rent with option to buy.”

United yesterday had an €80 million bid rejected by Ajax, who are adamant about keeping their star man

The 22 year old is keen on a reunion with his former manager Erik ten Hag and could be upset if Ajax price him out.

The Brazilian was said to be absent for training today and many believe it could be a sign of him finally forcing a move.

Antony has always been Ten Hag’s priority attacking option, and negotiations have been ‘on and off’ for the entire summer.

The 22 year old would be ideal in Ten Hag’s system at United, slotting in perfectly on the right wing.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops over the next few days.



