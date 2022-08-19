Antony at Ajax but missing from training amid Man United transfer speculation



Erik ten Hag’s dream transfer window could still become a reality as Ajax star Antony may be ready to force a move to Manchester United.

Tier 1 Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has tweeted this afternoon that the player is at Ajax’s training ground today but has not taken part in training.

Whilst this could, of course, be due to an injury, Verweij is hinting that it is no coincidence that the Brazilian’s absence comes the day after his club turned down a mammoth €80 million bid for him.

“@antony00 has reported to De Toekomst [Ajax’s training ground] the day after #Ajax rejected an offer of 80 million euros from #MUFC, but skips training.”

Spel op de wagen? @antony00 meldt zich de dag nadat #Ajax een bod van 80 miljoen euro van #MUFC afwees wel op De Toekomst, maar slaat training over.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Antony present at Ajax but skips training.https://t.co/pqmPaHNqxN — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that United “are not giving up on Antony.

“Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again – they feel Antony really wants the move.

“Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally.

“[PSV’s Cody] Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd.”

Manchester United are not giving up on Antony. Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again – they feel Antony really wants the move. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally. Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/eAkUvbRxjL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Manchester United fans with the club making huge bids for two Brazilian stars who could transform the side.

The Red Devils would appear to have got their midfield man in Casemiro, who is heading to Old Trafford to complete a medical ahead of a €70 million move.

Antony is clearly keen to follow and today’s presence at his club but absence from training could indicate that moves are afoot as United consider an even higher bid.

Meanwhile, journalists close to Ajax are reporting that Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is being lined up to replace the Brazilian.

🚩- Ik zou het niet raar vinden als Ajax in Hakim Ziyech de nummer 1 vervanger van Antony ziet🥵 Dit speelt al vanaf zondag, wellicht snel een update, huur met optie tot koop⏳ op pic.twitter.com/XejWmIiORQ — Gerjan Hamstelaar (@Hamstelaar) August 19, 2022







