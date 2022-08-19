Home » Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s Manchester United move

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro is leaving Real Madrid ahead of Man United move

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Casemiro has decided to leave the club ahead of his potential move to Old Trafford.

Numerous reports came out earlier today, indicating that the Red Devils have an agreement in place with both the Spanish giants and the player’s representatives over a sensational move that would bring the titan to the Theatre of Dreams.

Los Merengues’ boss has seemingly confirmed the player’s intention to move to England just minutes ago.

The 63-year-old has confirmed he held talks with the Brazilian who reiterated his wish to leave the club.

“I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge,” he said.

Ancelotti has also confirmed neither he nor the club will stand in the player’s way and will respect his wishes.

“We respect Casemiro and his decision. He wants to leave.”

“We didn’t try to convince him [Casemiro] to stay. I listened to his desire. I respect him.”

Ancelotti reiterated that while nothing was yet confirmed, talks are progressing well and both parties were expectant that a deal would get over the line.

“There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to leave is clear,” he said.

The Madrid boss also confirmed that the 30-year-old central defensive midfielder would not participate in his side’s clash against Celta Vigo tomorrow.

“Negotiations are ongoing for Casemiro. He won’t play tomorrow,” Ancelotti said.

“Casemiro’s teammates respect him and his decision. They love him, the club loves him.”

“Only yesterday, I realised it was serious [Casemiro leaving].”

It now seems like United will get their man, adding much-needed steel to a position that has been neglected for years.
 
 

United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme
Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!

  • Online football content like you’ve never seen before
  • All the news, facts and features you NEED before every game
  • Instantly delivered to your device with easy and secure online ordering
  • Click Preview to see more or buy now for just £1.25/$1.50
  • Limited time offer: SAVE 33% on a season pass – use discount code SEASON33 at checkout.

Latest Top Stories...

Eric Bailly closing in on a move to...

Barcelona’s move for Juan Foyth could free up...

Casemiro agrees personal terms with Man United

Manchester United are interested in Napoli winger Hirving...

Man United pushing to close Casemiro deal in...

Khephren Thuram: Manchester United interested in signing OGC...