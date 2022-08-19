Casemiro agrees personal terms with Man United



The lightning fast transfer of five-times Champions League winner Casemiro to Manchester United has taken a step closer this morning as the player has agreed on his contract with the Old Trafford club.

According to The MEN, “Casemiro has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

“Sources say United have tried to accelerate the deal in an attempt to sign Casemiro in time for him to be available for the visit of Liverpool on Monday night but that is remote as he would also have to obtain a work permit.”

This confirms our earlier report citing transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who described the possibility of the Brazilian playing against Liverpool as “unlikely”.

The MEN’s sources further claim that “Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is ‘not fussed’ about losing Casemiro.

“Real have signed France midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni [and] Casemiro is believed to have specifically felt aggrieved by the £85.3million arrival of Tchouameni.”

Meanwhile Romano has added a little more to the story, tweeting that “United are working to get Casemiro deal approved in the next hours – medical expected within 48 hours, once Real Madrid will approve the proposal.”

Manchester United are working to get Casemiro deal approved in the next hours – medical expected within 48 hours, once Real Madrid will approve the proposal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Four year deal for Casemiro, option for further season also confirmed. €60m & €10m add-ons bid on the table. pic.twitter.com/WSsMqYAwqZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

It had been reported late last night that Real had given the Brazilian permission to fly to Manchester for a medical, with all parties hoping to conclude a deal quickly.

United have sent an official bid of €60 million plus €10 million in bonuses.

The contract offered to the 30 year old is reported to be a four year deal with one year option at a figure of €18 million per year (around £193,000).

United’s deal for Casemiro probably means the end of their summer-long pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, although this is still unconfirmed.

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt says that Chelsea is the most likely destination if the player leaves the Catalan club.

Burt also notes that United “are in talks with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but may not have the budget to sign him as well as Casemiro even if they do want two midfielders.”







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!