Casemiro heading for Old Trafford to have medical today, report claims



Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro will travel to Manchester this afternoon to complete his medical and sign for United, according to a report from Spain.

The €60 million plus €10 million deal for the Brazilian is moving quickly, although it is unlikely if not impossible that he will be registered in time to play against Liverpool on Monday night.

Nonetheless, El Chiringuito TV tweeted the news this lunchtime that he is on his way, saying:

“Casemiro is on his way to United, he will sign this afternoon.

“The agreement is total and absolute.”

💣¡NOTICIA de ÚLTIMA HORA de @jpedrerol !💣 ✍️"CASEMIRO se va al United, SE FIRMA ESTA TARDE". 🤝"El acuerdo es TOTAL Y ABSOLUTO".https://t.co/uy59B6bUch pic.twitter.com/1zjajuKe0t — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 19, 2022

It seems unlikely that a full medical will be able to take place in time for a signing today, unless part of it has been done already behind the scenes.

Casemiro was at the Bernabeu this morning to say his goodbyes and clear out his locker.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said this morning that “Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid – already saying goodbye to all of them.

“Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game.”

Casemiro has communicated also to Real Madrid teammates that he has accepted Man United bid – already saying goodbye to all of them. ⚪️👋🏻 #RealMadrid Casemiro and his camp are waiting for clubs to complete the agreement then he will travel to England. No chance for LFC game. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The match that would probably mark Casemiro’s debut is next Saturday’s trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton.







United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to join? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!