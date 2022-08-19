Christian Pulisic to decide on Chelsea future in the coming days

Christian Pulisic is set for showdown talks with Chelsea regarding his future at Stamford Bridge.

ESPN report that the American forward is looking for a move out of London if he isn’t guaranteed first team football this season.

Pulisic has found himself on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel’s side since the German arrived at the club, failing to nail down a regular first team spot under a coach he worked so well with at Dortmund.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Raheem Sterling, and are heavily linked with further attacking options such as Anthnoy Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Given the embarrassment of riches at Stamford Bridge, it’s hard to see Pulisic forcing his way into Tuchel’s plans as a starter.

In a season set to be interrupted by a World Cup, regular game time for players involved is high on the agenda and with Pulisic’s obvious importance to the USMNT, he will be looking to go into the tournament as sharp as possible.

Manchester United could offer the American the game time he desires, with a potential loan move with an option to buy being discussed at Old Trafford.

Pulisic would offer United another option in forward areas, bringing electric pace and direct quality to an attacking line up that is currently short of confidence.

With the ongoing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future and United’s desperation to bolster their numbers in attack, a loan move with an option to buy looks like sensible business.

However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to let Pulisic make a move to a Premier League rival, particularly on loan, with a permanent transfer preferred to help balance the books at Stamford Bridge.

It is believed the player would be keen to make the move to Manchester and a decision is expected in the coming days.

United face a manic end to the transfer window, with the club not giving up hope on securing a deal for long-standing target Antony and being linked with a raft of players across Europe.

Erik ten Hag will have to face his penultimate game before the window shuts with the squad he has got, with registrations for Monday night’s game needing to be in by midday Saturday and no further official incomings announced from the club, as yet.





United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to join? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!