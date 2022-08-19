Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is “in our plans” for this season



Erik ten Hag says he “cannot tell anything” about Casemiro joining Manchester United.

United are reported to have agreed a deal with Real Madrid and the player, with just a medical and work permit to be navigated before it can be finalised.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s match against Liverpool, the boss also said that Cristiano Ronaldo “is in our plans. That is what I can say.”

Ronaldo has asked to leave the club but so far, appropriate suitors have not been forthcoming and United have not agreed to let him go.

On injuries, Ten Hag has reported that “Victor [Lindelof] has not returned to the training pitch but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team:”

The manager also talked about last week’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford, saying “I was definitely not happy.

“You can talk abut football philosophy but the basic stuff has to be good. Fighting attitude. I didn’t see that from minute one. You have to bring it every game.

“You see a game, you have a plan, then you check how the game went and see what is wrong and what is good.

“Obviously a lot went wrong but you don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.”

The manager was also asked his opinions on the #GlazersOut protests scheduled for Monday, and said:

“I can only say, the owners want to win. We want the fans behind the team.

“I am not that long at the club I can see all the background. We have to fight together.”



