Fabrizio Romano confirms Casemiro to Manchester United is a done deal



Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

As per Fabrizio Romano: “Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now.”

” A €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons.”

“Casemiro has a full agreement on a four-year deal, option until 2027. Medical and then visa to be sorted during the weekend.”

Multiple reports last night claimed that a deal was expected to be completed soon.

Tier one journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi earlier tweeted that the deal was done.

United have finally managed to address a glaring weakness in their team that has haunted the for the past three seasons.

Casemiro adds world-class quality to United’s midfield and instantly improves their balance.

The Brazilian is one of the best in the world in his position and is expected to walk into Erik ten Hag’s side.

He has a good relationship with Fred, and the two are a formidable pair for Brazil.

The 30 year old could help revive United’s abysmal start to the campaign.

United had plans for him to start as early as the Liverpool game, but with the visa work required, that is unlikely to happen.



