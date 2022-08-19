Harry Maguire: Chelsea interested in signing Manchester United captain

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have enquired about the possibility to sign the United captain.

The Blues want to strengthen their backline after the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiansen and view Maguire as an ideal choice to partner Kalidou Koulibaly.

Maguire’s spot in United’s starting lineup is not certain with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

Despite starting the opening two games, many expect Raphael Varane to walk straight back into the team against Liverpool after returning from injury.

Maguire’s form has been inconsistent and he has been heavily criticised on social media.

The United captain could be a part of a shocking swap deal that involves Christian Pulisic coming to Old Trafford.

United are looking to bolster their attack and have the American star as a viable option.

The report goes on to state:

“The England international – who is sweating on his place in United’s team for Monday’s crunch clash against Liverpool – is of interest to the Stamford Bridge club as they toil to complete a deal for Leicester’s Wesley Fofana.”

“And Sportsmail has learned that Chelsea have raised the possibility of taking Maguire to west London as part of United’s attempts to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic.”

With the World Cup in three months, Maguire will want to play as much as possible and could be tempted to join Chelsea.



