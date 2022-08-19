Jurgen Klopp issues Manchester United warning to his side ahead of Monday clash



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning to his side ahead of Sunday’s crucial match against the Red Devils.

The German boss cautioned his men against complacency despite United losing their first two opening games. Liverpool have also not had a comfortable start to the campaign, drawing against Fulham and more recently against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the media, Klopp said, “I’d prefer to play them [Manchester United] after they won 5-0, that’s how it is.”

“We drew twice, so is it better to play us? I don’t know.”

“We’ve to deal with all the situations.”

🚨 Jurgen Klopp: “I’d prefer to play them [#MUFC] after they won 5-0, that's how it is. We drew twice, so is it better to play us? I don't know. We’ve to deal with all the situations." 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 19, 2022

The 55-year-old underlined the importance of Monday’s match, which is one of the most hotly contested in the world.

“The whole world will watch it, let’s see how these heavyweights deal with the situation.”

A player from the United side that Klopp pointed out as one to watch out for is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has not played a single minute of the current Premier League season after picking up an injury but is now fit to start.

“I heard Martial can play now. Another boy with speed and technique,” Klopp said.

On United’s midfield, which has come under heavy criticism in the past for its susceptibility, he said “Quality in midfield; Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred – real quality.”

🚨🎙Jurgen Klopp: “I heard Martial can play now. Another boy with speed and technique. Quality in midfield; Eriksen, Fernandes, Fred – real quality.” #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 19, 2022

The Liverpool boss also seemingly came to United’s defence, blasting the media for their jabs at the Red Devils after an embarrassing 4-0 thumping at the hands of Brentford.

Klopp says he heard Gabby Agbonlahor slaughtering United at Brentford on Talksport while driving home from training.

He remarked about Agbonlahor, “He lost 6-0 here with Villa in my first season. He wasn’t a mentality monster in that game. I was close to calling in.”

🚨🎙 Klopp says he heard Gabby Agbonlahor slaughtering United at Brentford on Talksport while driving home from training. "He lost 6-0 here with Villa in my first season. He wasn't a mentality monster in that game. I was close to calling in." — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 19, 2022

The stakes could not be higher for both sides. Both managers quickly need to pick up points and more so United, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the league table. The pressure is certainly on.





United Matchday Magazine – the online football programme

Ten Hag to drop Maguire? Jim Ratcliffe to buy United? Casemiro to debut on Monday? Maybe, maybe not, but United will beat Liverpool. Get the latest issue of the Matchday Mag NOW!