Man United pushing to close Casemiro deal in time for Liverpool match



Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Manchester United’s Casemiro deal, which could turn out to be the transfer sensation of the summer.

It was reported late last night that Real had given the Brazilian permission to fly to Manchester for a medical, with all parties hoping to conclude a deal quickly.

Romano now claims that there is a push to get the deal done in time for Monday’s match against Liverpool although realistically it might be a long shot.

“Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it’s matter of time – could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four year deal…this is why Casemiro’s presence vs Liverpool is still considered ‘unlikely’.”

Late last night Romano had confirmed that United had sent their official bid of €60 million plus €10 million in bonuses in order to try to close the deal today.

The guru said “Manchester United will send official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons – so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours.

“Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season.”

The deal, which seemed unthinkable when rumours started to circulate on Wednesday, will bring an end to years of looking for a quality holding midfielder at United to replace Nemanja Matic.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell noted that “#MUFC finally getting a holding midfielder. Quality one too. Casemiro has unrivalled big-game experience in that position.

“Caveat: major money for a 30-yr-old. Deal worth €70m on 4+1 contract of De Gea level salary.”

Casemiro will be reunited with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, although it is unknown how long the former will be at the club.

The Portuguese legend has made no secret of his desire to leave in order to pursue Champions League football.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown as to whether the Casemiro deal ends United’s shopping for central midfielders or whether they are still hoping to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong before September 1st.







