Man United readying €100 million Antony bid, Ajax will accept



Man United fans are celebrating the impending arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid, but they could have another reason to celebrate very soon, according to Foot Mercato.

The outlet reports that the Old Trafford outfit are set to submit an offer in the region of an eye-watering €100 million for Ajax’s Antony and that the bid will be accepted.

🚨Info: Manchester United prépare une nouvelle offre pour Antony 🇧🇷. Elle devrait être de 100M€ bonus compris (80M€ + 20M€) et pourrait être acceptée. ■ Antony 🇧🇷 veut MU.

■ L'Ajax sonde des potentiels remplaçants : Ziyech 🇲🇦, Justin Kluivert 🇳🇱.https://t.co/IW3bjoLGCw — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 19, 2022

Along with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Antony has been one of new manager Erik ten Hag’s top transfer targets this summer, but it had been reported that United had been put off by the fee being demanded by the Dutch club.

However, reports of a new €80 million bid, rejected by Ajax, emerged yesterday and today the player did not take part in training, fuelling speculation that a move could be on the cards.

Foot Mercato claims that a new bid is being prepared that would bring the total transfer fee up to that €100 million mark (€80 million plus €20 million in bonuses).

“According to our information, this new offensive could also be accepted. As proof, [Ajax] are already prospecting to find the successor to their Brazilian nugget,” the outlet says.

We reported earlier that the successor could be Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

“The twirling Brazilian winger, who wants to come to England, is clearly wanted by Ten Hag who knows him well having coached him at Ajax.

“And after a first refused offer of 70 M€ (60 M€ + 10 bonus), the Red Devils are preparing to return to the charge with an offer of 100 M€, bonus included, according to our information.

“This is a sum that is close to Ajax’s requirements.

“Proof of the amount will undoubtedly finally satisfy the Dutch club.”

One thing of interest in Foot Mercato’s report is their claim that United’s previous bid was €70 million, not €80m as reported yesterday.

It seems unlikely that the Red Devils would increase their offer by €30 million in one fell swoop, which makes the report seem questionable, at least in terms of its accuracy.

Nonetheless, with the likes of Tier 1 journalists Mike Verweij and Fabrizio Romano both claiming that United are determined to land their man and that Antony is determined to leave, it is not unlikely that the essence of Foot Mercato’s report is, in fact, true.







