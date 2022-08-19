Manchester United are interested in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano



Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano as they look to strengthen their depth in attacking areas.

Throughout the summer, the club has been chasing Ajax star Antony but is yet to find an agreement with the Dutch giants.

Yesterday, they rejected a bid worth up to €80 million as they look increasingly likely to keep the player for at least another season.

As well as Antony, other options have been touted around with a possible move to Man United but nothing has advanced yet.

According to Nathan Gissing on Gianluca Di Marzio’s official site, the Red Devils have turned their attention to the Lozano as a viable alternative to the Brazilian.

The winger has been linked with the club numerous times before after his dazzling displays at the 2018 World Cup.

However, it has been a couple of summers since we have seen his name linked with a move to the Premier League.

He has scored 26 goals in 115 appearances for Napoli, winning the Coppa Italia during the 2019-20 season.

Erik ten Hag will know him well from when the 27-year-old used to play in the Eredivisie for PSV.

The outlet reports that he is happy at Napoli but could be interested in making the move to the Premier League if an offer can convince him.

Adding on to the report on Twitter, Nathan tweeted and spoke more about why United are interested in signing Lozano, explaining that “Ten Hag [is] a fan of the player.”

Excl: Manchester United are interested in signing Hirving Lozano from Napoli. Ten Hag a fan of the player. More here @DiMarzio 👇🇲🇽https://t.co/TZ0f1h8DXR pic.twitter.com/fmN107S31J — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) August 18, 2022

Fans will be ecstatic to know that the club are going after players who are appreciated by the manager rather than just an easy stopgap signing.

If the transfer happens, Lozano will offer a great amount of experience in attacking areas and could even be the answer Ten Hag is looking for when it comes to goals.







