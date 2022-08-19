Manchester United considering playing Lisandro Martinez in midfield against Liverpool



Manchester United are toying with the idea of playing Lisandro Martinez in a defensive midfield role on Monday night, for the visit of Liverpool.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports the potential change in position for the summer signing has been looked at intently by Erik ten Hag during the past week.

Martinez isn’t a stranger to moving into midfield, having played there previously for Ajax.

The Argentine does posses the qualities to play the position well; tenacious in the tackle, comfortable on the ball and his natural defensive instincts would offer more protection to a shaky looking back-line.

Should Martinez start in midfield on Monday, it will surely lead to a return to the side for Raphael Varane, who would partner Harry Maguire at centre-back.

United have been far too easy to cut through over the last 18 months and the ease in which teams are creating chances against them has not changed in Erik ten Hag’s first two games.

The new manager is said to be “stunned” at the opening results and is desperate to make the necessary changes at the club as soon as possible.

The deployment of Martinez as a holding midfielder would signal the end of the Scott McTominay, Fred axis that does have to be broken if Ten Hag is to move the team forward.

The imminent signing of Casemiro shows Ten Hag isn’t willing to go into the bulk of the season with McFred in the middle of the park, having targeted Frenkie de Jong at the start of the window.

Casemiro brings a wealth of experience and discipline to the United midfield, a player who will naturally protect the back four and allow the ball players more freedom to attack.

United have suffered a horrendous start to the season, losing their two opening games for the first time in thirty years.

The visit of Liverpool is set to test Ten Hag’s tactical acumen to the limit, with United in desperate need for a shot in the arm to kick start their campaign.



